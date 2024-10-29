Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 27.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.86% to Rs 4.97 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) declined 27.54% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.86% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.976.36-2.011.263.675.463.575.343.424.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News