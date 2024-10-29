Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 27.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.86% to Rs 4.97 croreNet profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) declined 27.54% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.86% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.976.36 -22 OPM %-2.011.26 -PBDT3.675.46 -33 PBT3.575.34 -33 NP3.424.72 -28
