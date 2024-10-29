Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 27.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 27.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.86% to Rs 4.97 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) declined 27.54% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.86% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.976.36 -22 OPM %-2.011.26 -PBDT3.675.46 -33 PBT3.575.34 -33 NP3.424.72 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cashfree Payments gains regulatory approval to operate as a PPI provider

McDonald's global sales fall more than expected on muted demand: Report

Zinc raises $25.5 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners

Premium

Analysts apply brakes on Nifty EPS growth estimates after disappointing Q2

Jammu encounter cost Army its 'Phantom', a canine warrior who died fighting

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story