AYM Syntex reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.94 crore in the September 2024 quarter

AYM Syntex reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.94 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 403.52 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex reported to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 403.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 333.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales403.52333.35 21 OPM %8.196.39 -PBDT21.9111.77 86 PBT6.04-2.43 LP NP3.94-4.94 LP

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

