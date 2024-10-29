TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 76.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.79% to Rs 428.06 croreNet profit of TGV Sraac rose 76.88% to Rs 32.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 428.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 360.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales428.06360.35 19 OPM %15.997.55 -PBDT65.6024.89 164 PBT44.584.24 951 NP32.9018.60 77
