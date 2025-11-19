Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.93% to Rs 4.26 crore

Net profit of Scan Projects rose 433.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.93% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.263.414.230.880.260.050.250.040.160.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News