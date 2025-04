With effect from 31 May 2025

Schaeffler India announced that Dharmesh Arora (DIN: 05350121), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Schaeffler India has tendered his resignation on 24 April 2025 from the position of directorship of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 31 May 2025, to pursue other career opportunities.

