Schneider Electric drops as Q4 PAT plunges 93% YoY

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure hit a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 870.35 after the company's net profit slumped 92.69% to Rs 3.28 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 44.84 crore in Q4 FY23.

However, revenue from operations grew by 14.92% to Rs 471.75 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 38.95 crore, down 14.28% from Rs 45.44 crore posted in corresponding period previous fiscal.

Exceptional items were at 0.70 crore in the March quarter, representing provisions for restructuring associated with the approved plan of shifting the firms existing plant located at Salt Lake to new place in Kolkata.

Total expenses jumped 18.27% YoY to Rs 436.43 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of raw material and components consumed was at Rs 301.48 crore (up 7.49% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 63.86 crore (up 9.03% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA was at Rs 76.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, up 18.34% from Rs 64.9 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA margin improved to 16.3% in during the quarter as compared with 15.8% registered in the same period a year ago.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit jumped 39.15% to Rs 172.03 crore on 24.17% rise in revenue to Rs 2,206.68 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure is a leading the digital transformation of energy management and automation for its customers. The company makes it possible for IoT (Internet of Things) - enabled solutions to seamlessly connect, collect, analyse and act on data from its equipment/assets in real-time, delivering enhanced safety, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

