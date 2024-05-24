Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties edges lower after Defence Ministry red flag's ongoing Kandivali project

Godrej Properties edges lower after Defence Ministry red flag's ongoing Kandivali project

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Properties slipped 2.24% to Rs 2750 after media reports suggested that the Ministry of Defence raised objection against the real estate company's ongoing residential project in Kandivali, Mumbai.

As per reports, the Central Ordinance Depot has asked the Godrej company to suspend the project as it is 500 meters away from its office in Mumbai. The estimated income for the company from this project reportedly is Rs 7,000 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Godrej Reserve project is reportedly being built on an 18.6-acre land parcel. According the media reports, the developer has already launched about 1.91 million square feet and had got bookings for 1.51 million square feet worth Rs 2,693 crore.

A Godrej Properties spokesperson was quoted by the media saying: "As a responsible developer, all our projects commence post grant of appropriate and necessary approvals from concerned authorities.

In this case too, all requisite approvals from concerned authorities and RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) are intact. We have not received communication from any concerned authority citing any non-compliance on our part."

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 58.48% of the company's equity shares as on 31 March 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.34% to Rs 471.26 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 412.14 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations declined 13.37% YoY to Rs 1,426.09 crore in Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Godrej Properties Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Godrej Prop jumps after inking pact to develop township project in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in Hyderabad with revenue potential of Rs 1,300 crore

Godrej Properties records Rs 3,000 cr sales from its Godrej Zenith project

Godrej Properties records booking value of over Rs 2,000 crore at Noida-based project

Information Technology shares slide

Real Estate shares fall

FMCG shares fall

Nifty climbs above 23,000; European stocks decline

Johnson Controls-Hitachi hits the roof after recording PAT of Rs 50 crore in Q4 FY24

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story