Torrent Power Ltd spurts 2.13%, gains for five straight sessions

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1331.1, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.26% in last one year as compared to a 2.01% jump in NIFTY and a 21.96% jump in the Nifty Energy.

The PE of the stock is 29.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

