Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 298.05 crore

Net Loss of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 298.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 1254.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1233.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales298.05280.23 6 1254.511233.76 2 OPM %18.3614.23 -16.9118.69 - PBDT43.7724.14 81 153.88166.91 -8 PBT-0.90-12.51 93 -14.0221.91 PL NP-1.07-11.82 91 -13.4117.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 33.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Market trades side ways; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Benchmarks reverse losses; PSU bank shares advance

IIHM Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS) opens largest training centre in Udaipur

Stakeholders support One Nation, One Election in HLC talks

Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit rises 106.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Shreyas Shipping &amp; Logistics consolidated net profit declines 86.81% in the March 2024 quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 60.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Techindia Nirman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story