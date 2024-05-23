Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit rises 106.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 17825.27 crore

Net profit of Interglobe Aviation rose 106.14% to Rs 1894.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 919.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 17825.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14160.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8172.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 305.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 68904.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54446.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

17825.2714160.6068904.3454446.4522.4019.4323.6811.933574.222272.9914475.044798.581770.97919.838049.31-304.391894.82919.208172.47-305.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News