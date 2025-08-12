Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit declines 32.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.01% to Rs 1.94 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co declined 32.46% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.01% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.941.5957.2271.071.231.241.041.070.771.14

