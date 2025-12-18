Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Travoprost ophthalmic solution

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Travoprost ophthalmic solution

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004% (ionic buffered solution).

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Travatan Z Ophthalmic Solution, 0.004%, marketed by Sandoz Inc. Travoprost ophthalmic solution is indicated for reducing elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

According to IQVIA, Dasatinib tablets have an estimated market size of US$ 61 million for the 12 months ending September 2025.

With this approval, Alembic has a cumulative total of 232 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including 212 final approvals and 20 tentative approvals.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.40% to Rs 184.71 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 153.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 15.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,910.15 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals shed 0.34% to Rs 844 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MCX rises on fixing record date for 5-for-1 stock split

TCI Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Black Box allots 71,944 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Route Mobile Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Antony Waste surges after subsidiary bags Rs 1,330-cr Mumbai MSW contracts

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story