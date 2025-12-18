Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Travoprost ophthalmic solution

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004% (ionic buffered solution).

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Travatan Z Ophthalmic Solution, 0.004%, marketed by Sandoz Inc. Travoprost ophthalmic solution is indicated for reducing elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

According to IQVIA, Dasatinib tablets have an estimated market size of US$ 61 million for the 12 months ending September 2025.

With this approval, Alembic has a cumulative total of 232 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including 212 final approvals and 20 tentative approvals.