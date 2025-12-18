MCX rises on fixing record date for 5-for-1 stock split

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) rose 1.61% to Rs 10185 after the company announced 2 January 2026 as the record date for its proposed stock split.

Under the plan, MCX will split each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into five equity shares of Rs 2 each, a move aimed at improving liquidity and retail participation.

MCX is India's largest commodity derivatives exchange with around 98% market share in commodity futures. It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices.

It reported 29% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 197.47 crore on a 31% increase in revenue to Rs 374.23 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.