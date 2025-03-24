SEBI board raises disclosure threshold for FPIs from Rs 25000 crore to Rs 50000 crore

The board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved increasing the threshold for granular disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to Rs 50,000 crore from the current Rs 25,000 crore. A latest update from the SEBI noted that these disclosures are related to ensuring compliance with PMLA/PMLR regulations. SEBI stated that cash equity market trading volumes have more than doubled between FY 2022-23 (when the limits were set) and the current FY 2024-25. Following this, Board approved a proposal to increase the applicable threshold from the present Rs 25000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore.

