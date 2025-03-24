Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Labour & Employment says 18.19 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in Jan-25

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 18.19 lakh new employees have been added in the month of January, 2025. 27,805 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of January, 2025 thus ensuring social security to more workers. Out of the total 18.19 lakh employees added during the month, 8.67 lakh employees amounting to around 47.66% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years. The gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.65 lakh in January, 2025. Besides, a total of 85 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of January, 2025 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

