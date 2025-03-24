Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.18%, NIFTY climbs 1.32%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.18% at 6326.1 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank jumped 4.32%, Union Bank of India rose 4.03% and Central Bank of India added 3.85%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 7.07% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 2.66% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 2.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.32% to close at 23658.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.40% to close at 77984.38 today.

