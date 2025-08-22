Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KIOCL slips on profit booking after sharp rally

KIOCL slips on profit booking after sharp rally

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KIOCL fell 3.44% to Rs 429.75 on Friday as investors booked profits after the stock's steep gains.

The counter had surged 35.40% in the last four sessions and remains up 38.16% over the past month and 54.33% in three months.

KIOCL, a Schedule A Miniratna PSU, operates Pelletisation and Pig Iron units in Mangalore. Established as a 100% Export Oriented Unit, the company is engaged in iron ore mining, beneficiation, and production of high-quality pellets. It has also diversified into operation and maintenance services and mineral exploration.

On the financial front, the firm reported a net loss of Rs 37.79 crore in Q1 FY26, narrowing from a loss of Rs 50.72 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales, however, dropped 38.30% year-on-year to Rs 90.92 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Bharat Forge Ltd counter

Indices trade with significant losses; media shares advance

Ceinsys Tech wins service order of Rs 2.24 cr from Adani Infra

SEBI considering ways to improve tenor and maturity profile of derivative products to support sustained capital formation

Domestic industry must take advantage of increased availability of risk capital says SEBI Whole Time Member

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story