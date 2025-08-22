Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech gains on Rs 2.24 crore order from Adani Infra

Ceinsys Tech gains on Rs 2.24 crore order from Adani Infra

Aug 22 2025
Ceinsys Tech 1.14% to Rs 1885.65 after the company announced it has secured a service order from Adani Infra (India).

The order, valued at Rs 2.24 crore, is for the implementation of a common data environment setup in the energy engineering cluster, covering nine businesses, and the Cement business. It also includes hypercare support for a period of nine months.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls under its Product Services division.

Ceinsys Tech offers technology-driven solutions across geospatial, engineering, mobility, and emerging technologies.

On a consolidated basis, Ceinsys Tech's PAT rose 44.7% to Rs 31.7 crore while operational revenue increased 10% to Rs 156.60 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q4 March 2025.

Ceinsys Tech wins service order of Rs 2.24 cr from Adani Infra

Aug 22 2025

