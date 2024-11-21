Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SEBI paper proposes reforms to strengthen regulatory framework for SME IPOs

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a series of reforms to strengthen the regulatory framework for SME initial public offerings (IPOs), including setting a minimum issue size, doubling the minimum application size and introducing a "draw of lots" system for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

In a consultation paper, the SEBI proposed raising the minimum application size in SME IPOs from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh to ensure only informed investors with a higher risk appetite apply for it.

SEBI has invited public opinion on whether the threshold should be moved up to Rs 4 lakh, which would eliminate the retail investor category and reallocate reservations to non-institutional investors (NIIs).

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

