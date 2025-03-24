SEBI to constitute a High Level Committee to undertake a comprehensive review of provisions relating to conflict of interest

The board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at its meeting held on March 24, 2025 has decided to constitute a High - Level Committee (HLC) to undertake a comprehensive review of the provisions relating to conflict of interest, disclosures pertaining to property, investments, liabilities etc., and related matters in respect of Members and Officials of the Board. The HLC shall comprise of eminent persons and experts with relevant background and experience in constitutional / statutory/ regulatory bodies, government / public sector, private sector or academia. The objective of the HLC is to comprehensively review and make recommendations for enhancing the existing framework for managing conflicts of interest, disclosures and related matters towards ensuring the high standards of transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct of Members and Officials of the Board.

