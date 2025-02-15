SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.44% to Rs 40.81 crore

Net Loss of SecureKloud Technologies reported to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 53.44% to Rs 40.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 87.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40.8187.65-13.70-5.05-6.27-8.33-8.53-12.96-9.63-5.53

