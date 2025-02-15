Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 53.44% to Rs 40.81 crore

Net Loss of SecureKloud Technologies reported to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 53.44% to Rs 40.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 87.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales40.8187.65 -53 OPM %-13.70-5.05 -PBDT-6.27-8.33 25 PBT-8.53-12.96 34 NP-9.63-5.53 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Radaan Mediaworks (I) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra's electric SUVs see 30,179 bookings on day 1

Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit rises 183.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Reliance Industries acquires Lakadia B Power Transmission

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story