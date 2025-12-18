Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro secures multiple orders under its B&F vertical

Larsen & Toubro secures multiple orders under its B&F vertical

Dec 18 2025
The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of L&T has recently won multiple orders in India. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The business has secured an order from Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation to construct Advait Lok (Acharya Shankar Museum Complex & Parking) at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order entails the development of a state-of the-art global museum, distinguished by large-scale intricate stone carvings and glass fibre reinforced concrete architectural elements. The museum is to showcase the life and philosophy of Acharya Shankar through curated exhibits.

The scope includes civil structure and architectural finishes, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services, external development including parking facilities, and operations and maintenance for five years. The project is to be delivered in 36 months.

The business has also received an EPC order from the Assam Government for Redevelopment of R G Baruah Sports Complex located at Sarusajai in Guwahati. The project involves the construction of a FIFA-compliant football stadium with a seating capacity of 25,000. In addition, the project includes developing a range of sports and allied facilities. The project is to be delivered in 27 months.

The business has secured another order from a reputed developer for the construction of luxury high rise residential towers in Mumbai. This project comprises three towers featuring two basements, a ground floor and 45 to 66 upper floors, incorporating reinforced concrete shell and core structures, premium finishes and comprehensive MEP services. The towers will rise to a height of up to 230 metres.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025

