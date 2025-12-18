Thyrocare Technologies appoints Dr Ramesh Kinha as COO

Thyrocare Technologies announced that its board has approved the appointment of Dr Ramesh Kinha as chief operating officer (COO) with effect from 18 December 2025.

Dr. Ramesh Kinha is a healthcare and diagnostics professional with over 17 years of experience. Before joining the company, he was Group Director Laboratory Services at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre and has held leadership roles at Apollo Health & Lifestyle, Medall Healthcare, Metropolis Healthcare, and SRL. He holds an MBBS and an MD (Pathology), has completed senior management programs from IIM Nagpur and ISB, and is an NABL Assessor.

Thyrocare Technologies is India's first and foremost advanced fully automated laboratory chain with a strong presence PAN India. The company focuses on providing quality and affordable diagnostic services to laboratories and hospitals. Thyrocare has a quarterly active franchise count of more than 10,000 and has processed over 53.3 million diagnostic and screening investigations in Q2 FY26.