Sejal Glass consolidated net profit declines 96.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sejal Glass declined 96.01% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 309.01% to Rs 49.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.83% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 252.79% to Rs 163.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

