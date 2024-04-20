Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sejal Glass consolidated net profit declines 96.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sejal Glass consolidated net profit declines 96.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 309.01% to Rs 49.94 crore

Net profit of Sejal Glass declined 96.01% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 309.01% to Rs 49.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.83% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 252.79% to Rs 163.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales49.9412.21 309 163.8046.43 253 OPM %10.790.16 -12.445.97 - PBDT2.01-0.79 LP 8.930.64 1295 PBT0.32-1.00 LP 3.33-0.25 LP NP0.328.03 -96 3.317.85 -58

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

