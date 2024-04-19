Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial Services standalone net profit rises 237.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Jio Financial Services standalone net profit rises 237.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Sales rise 691.61% to Rs 140.51 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services rose 237.65% to Rs 77.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 691.61% to Rs 140.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1123.90% to Rs 382.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1432.69% to Rs 638.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales140.5117.75 692 638.0641.63 1433 OPM %76.2094.25 -85.19110.81 - PBDT107.0719.94 437 533.3149.34 981 PBT104.0119.94 422 521.0049.34 956 NP77.7623.03 238 382.4731.25 1124

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

