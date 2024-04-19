Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 33.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 33.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Sales rise 33.62% to Rs 1339.77 crore

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 33.03% to Rs 337.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.62% to Rs 1339.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1002.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.83% to Rs 1252.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 864.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.28% to Rs 4871.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3423.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1339.771002.67 34 4871.163423.59 42 OPM %99.6992.92 -100.1594.93 - PBDT488.78294.35 66 1715.591162.75 48 PBT479.67288.38 66 1685.241139.25 48 NP337.38253.62 33 1252.23864.63 45

