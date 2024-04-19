Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VL E-Governance &amp; IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 163.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 169.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 96.98% to Rs 22.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0165.06 -100 22.01729.53 -97 OPM %0-2.54 --36.670.73 - PBDT-1.17-4.41 73 -7.638.13 PL PBT-1.17-4.41 73 -7.638.13 PL NP-163.47-3.49 -4584 -169.935.89 PL

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

