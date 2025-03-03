TVS Motor Company Ltd Spikes 3.79%, BSE Auto index Rises 1.53%

TVS Motor Company Ltd has lost 9.69% over last one month compared to 11.19% fall in BSE Auto index and 5.06% drop in the SENSEX

TVS Motor Company Ltd rose 3.79% today to trade at Rs 2309.9. The BSE Auto index is up 1.53% to quote at 46560.29. The index is down 11.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd increased 2.75% and Eicher Motors Ltd added 2.06% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 3.02 % over last one year compared to the 0.3% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

TVS Motor Company Ltd has lost 9.69% over last one month compared to 11.19% fall in BSE Auto index and 5.06% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4079 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20277 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2958.15 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1873.05 on 19 Apr 2024.

