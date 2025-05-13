Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.49% to Rs 24.61 crore

Net profit of Sellwin Traders rose 42.86% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.49% to Rs 24.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 190.63% to Rs 2.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 74.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

24.6129.1274.2861.732.761.485.122.020.710.433.871.250.710.423.851.230.500.352.790.96

