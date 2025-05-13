Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Arco Leasing reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 0.170.15 13 OPM %-200.00-975.00 -29.41-266.67 - PBDT-0.04-0.39 90 0.06-0.39 LP PBT-0.04-0.39 90 0.06-0.39 LP NP-0.04-0.36 89 0.01-0.39 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Metroglobal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 82.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 62.41% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story