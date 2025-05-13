TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 82.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 348.21 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 82.64% to Rs 53.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 348.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 263.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.51% to Rs 174.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.81% to Rs 1278.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1000.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

