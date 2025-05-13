Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 89.14% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net Loss of Vivanza Biosciences reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 89.14% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 73.35% to Rs 7.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.484.42 -89 7.4227.84 -73 OPM %-200.00-2.94 --4.853.84 - PBDT-0.99-0.26 -281 -0.650.71 PL PBT-0.99-0.27 -267 -0.670.70 PL NP-1.00-0.41 -144 -0.670.55 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Metroglobal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 82.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 62.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 54.09% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story