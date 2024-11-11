HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 27.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 520.96 crore

Net profit of HBL Power Systems rose 27.07% to Rs 87.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 520.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 556.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.520.96556.5820.8418.12117.98100.80106.7290.7987.2668.67

