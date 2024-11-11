HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 27.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 520.96 crore

Net profit of HBL Power Systems rose 27.07% to Rs 87.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 520.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 556.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales520.96556.58 -6 OPM %20.8418.12 -PBDT117.98100.80 17 PBT106.7290.79 18 NP87.2668.67 27

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

