Sellwin Traders standalone net profit rises 247.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.34% to Rs 10.92 crore

Net profit of Sellwin Traders rose 247.62% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.34% to Rs 10.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.929.159.803.171.090.291.080.280.730.21

