Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Infosys, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, IRCTC, Concord Biotech

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Angle One, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, RBL Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, Manappuram Finance shares were banned from trading on 16 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

Tech Mahindra, Wipro, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co., Indian Hotels Co., Jio Financial Services, 5Paisa Capital, Aether Industries, Concord Enviro Systems, Ganesh Housing Corp., Mamata Machinery, Rajoo Engineers, Rallis India, Ramkrishna Forgings, Sanathan Textiles, SBI Life Insurance Co., Seshasayee Paper & Boards, SG Finserve, Supreme Petrochem, Steel Strips Wheels, Sterlite Technologies, Swaraj Engines will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Axis Banks standalone net profit increased 3.83% to Rs 6,303.77 crore on 10.17% jump in total income to Rs 36,926.14 rore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. Net interest income (NII) grew 9% YoY to Rs 13,606 crore. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 3.93% in Q3FY25.

Infosys' reported 4.61% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,806 crore on a 1.89% increase in revenues to Rs 41,764 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25. The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins was $2.5 billion in Q3 of FY25, with a net new of 63%. It has raised FY25 guidance to 4.5%-5% in constant currency

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rose 7.4% YoY to Rs 18,540 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 17.9% to Rs 2,39,986 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,25,086 crore in Q3 FY24.

Metro Brands consolidated net profit declined 3.3% to Rs 94.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 97.81 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 10.6% YoY to Rs 703.09 crore in Q3 FY25.

LTIMindtrees consolidated net profit declined 13.24% to Rs 1,085.40 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,251 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increase 2.42% QoQ to Rs 9660.90 crore in Q3 FY25.

Concord Biotech has entered into share purchase agreement with Clean Max Everglades and Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions to acquire a 26% stake in Clean Max from Clean max Enviro Energy Solutions.

AIA Engineerings wholly owned subsidiary, Vega Industries (Middle East) FZC, UAE will establish facilities in China and Ghana for the manufacture of Hi-Chrome Grinding Media using distinct technology

HFCL has secured an order worth Rs 2,501 crore from BSNL for the middle-mile network of BharatNet Phase III in Punjab. The order will be completed within three years.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) board has appointed Sudhir Kumar as chief financial officer (CFO)

