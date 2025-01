Hawa Engineers standalone net profit declines 84.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.62% to Rs 25.95 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers declined 84.21% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.62% to Rs 25.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.25.9534.896.135.760.971.330.741.140.181.14

