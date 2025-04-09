Senco Gold hits the roof after revenue climbs 19% YoY in Q4

Senco Gold hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 317.90 after the company's standalone revenue jumped 19.1% to over Rs 1,300 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by robust wedding season.

The company achieved retail growth of 23% in Q4 FY25. Strong wedding & festive season has given a boost to Q4 business, leading to more footfalls and improvement in Invoices by 6% and ATV and ASP by 16% and 17% respectively in Q4.

The SSSG growth was 18.4% in Q4. The growth in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns outpaced metro and Tier 2 city growth. The company has achieved 39% growth in diamond jewellery sales in Q4 as against 9% in 9 Months leading to 14.2% overall growth in full year.

The sharp volatility in gold prices during Q4 led to an increase in old gold jewellery exchanges, with old gold contributing 40% to overall sales and approximately 61% coming from non-Senco customers FY25.

In Q4 FY25, the company launched 4 new showrooms under Franchisee and COCO model at BT Road/ Dunlop (Kolkata, WB), Budge Budge (Kolkata, WB), Ghatal (Medinipur, WB) and Varanasi II (UP).

In FY25, the company revenue crossed Rs 6,200 crore, recording around 19.4% YoY retail growth and 14.6% SSSG growth. The companys Non East revenue for FY25 has crossed Rs 1,100 crore as against Rs 940 crore in FY24 growing at 23%.

During the year, the company launched 15 showrooms (net) in FY25 including 6 franchisees, increasing its showroom portfolio to 175 (including 72 Franchisee showrooms and 1 showroom in Dubai).

The company said that driven by positive tailwinds and new store roll out, it expects robust Q1, FY26 during the ensuing Poila Baisakh and Akshay Tritiya with 18% plus YoY growth. However, the improved performance in Q4 led by diamond jewellery sales is likely to result in improved business margin and outlook for Q4 EBITDA margin is very positive

Further, the company plans to open 5-7 new stores (in line with its plan for 20-22 new stores- own and franchisee both during FY26) to further strengthen its market presence. It also plan to extend reach further to customers through the SIS model and launch about 70 such SIS outlets, taking the total to about 100 by March 2026.

Furthermore, the company said that 57 new SENNES stores are also in the pipeline through the wholly owned subsidiary Sennes Fashion catering to life style products like Lab grown diamonds, leather accessories and perfumes.

Senco Gold is a leading pan-India jewellery retailer. It offers an extensive range of jewellery, including gold, diamond, Polki, Platinum, Kundan, Jadau, silver, as well as precious and semi-precious stones.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 69.4% to Rs 33.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 109.32 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 27.3% YoY to Rs 2,102.55 crore in Q3 FY25.

