Medico Remedies wins order of USD 1.9 million from Dominican Republic

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Medico Remedies has secured government supply order for USD 1.9 million to supply to Dominican Republic (PROMESE/CAL). PROMESE/CAL (Programa de Medicamentos Esenciales y Central de Logtica) is the program responsible for the centralized purchase and distribution of essential medicines for the public health sector, including pharmaceuticals in Dominican Republic. Medico Remedies has won the order to supply tablets, capsules and dry syrups to PROMESE/CAL and will complete the supply of the full order within 3 months.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

