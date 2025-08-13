Senores Pharma gains on US ANDA acquisition from Teva

Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 2.16% to Rs 687.75 after its US arm signed a deal to acquire two USFDA-approved ANDAs from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, targeting a market size of up to $120 million.

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPI), the wholly-owned US subsidiary of Senores, has entered into an agreement to acquire two Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. According to IQVIA, the addressable market for these products in the U.S. stands at approximately $38 million (MAT December 2024), and nearly $120 million (MAT June 2025) as per specialty data aggregator Symphony.

The company stated that the acquisition will be funded using proceeds from its recent Initial Public Offering (IPO), aligning with the objectives outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus.