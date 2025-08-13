Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senores Pharma gains on US ANDA acquisition from Teva

Senores Pharma gains on US ANDA acquisition from Teva

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 2.16% to Rs 687.75 after its US arm signed a deal to acquire two USFDA-approved ANDAs from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, targeting a market size of up to $120 million.

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPI), the wholly-owned US subsidiary of Senores, has entered into an agreement to acquire two Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. According to IQVIA, the addressable market for these products in the U.S. stands at approximately $38 million (MAT December 2024), and nearly $120 million (MAT June 2025) as per specialty data aggregator Symphony.

The company stated that the acquisition will be funded using proceeds from its recent Initial Public Offering (IPO), aligning with the objectives outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus.

Senores Pharmaceuticals (Senores) is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 83.9% to Rs 19.73 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 10.73 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 63.9% YoY to Rs 130.30 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

