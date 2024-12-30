Senores Pharmaceuticals makes strong debut

Shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals were currently trading at Rs 576.75 at 10:24 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 47.51% as compared with the issue price of Rs 391.

The scrip was listed at Rs 593.70, exhibiting a premium of 51.84% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 609 and a low of 573. On the BSE, over 5.77 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Senores Pharmaceuticals was subscribed 93.69 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 December 2024 and it closed on 24 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 372 and 391 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of 21 lakh equity shares aggregating up to Rs 82.11 crore.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 107 crore for investment in Havix to set up a sterile injection manufacturing facility, Rs 93.7 crore for debt repayment, Rs 43.25 crore for working capital, Rs 59.48 crore for investment in subsidiaries SPI and Ratnatris, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Senores Pharmaceuticals on Thursday, 19 December 2024, raised Rs 260.62 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 66.65 lakh shares at Rs 391 each to 20 anchor investors.

Senores Pharmaceuticals is engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the regulated markets of the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms, with a presence in emerging markets.

The company identifies and develops a diverse range of specialty, underpenetrated, and complex pharmaceutical products and manufactures critical care injectables and APIs. As of September 30, 2024, the company has launched 55 products in key therapeutic areas, including antibiotics and anti-fungal treatments.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.94 crore and sales of Rs 181.02 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

