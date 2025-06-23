Sensex dips 666 points, Nifty below 24,950 mark; VIX jumps 4.60%

The domestic equity indices traded with major losses in early trade as investors reacted to the United States bombing of three nuclear facilities in Iran, signaling support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Nifty traded below the 24,950 mark. All NSE sectoral indices traded in the red, with the sole exception of the Nifty Media index.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 665.82 points or 0.81% to 81,727.37. The Nifty 50 index slipped 205.50 points or 0.82% to 24,906.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.35%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 864 shares rose and 1,916 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.60% to 14.30. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 7,940.70 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,049.88 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 June 2025, provisional data showed. Economy: India's forex reserves rose $2.294 billion to $698.95 billion for the week ended June 13, the RBI said on Friday. For the week ended June 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by $1.739 billion to $589.426 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

The gold reserves were up by $428 million to $86.316 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also rose by $85 million to $18.756 billion, the central bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF also inched up by $43 million at $4.452 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Atishay fell 1.11%. The company has received a work order worth Rs 59.22 lakh from the Alwar Central Cooperative Bank, under the Cooperative Department, Alwar, Rajasthan. EMS added 1.14% after the company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for two major infrastructure contracts awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), with a combined estimated value of approximately Rs 202.85 crore.

Interarch Building Solutions added 2.47% after the company has secured an order worth Rs 80 crore from Ather Energy for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.09% to 6.322 from the previous close of 6.310. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.6800 compared with its close of 86.5550 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.05% to Rs 99,155. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.32% to 99.03.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.46% to 4.395. Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures were down 127 points, hinting at a negative start for Wall Street. Asian markets tanked on Monday as investor jitters grew following the US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, which pushed oil prices higher and reignited fears of a wider Middle East conflict. Brent Crude climbed to $78.52 a barrel, continuing its upward trend amid regional tensions. On the macro front, Japan delivered a pleasant surprise. Its manufacturing sector returned to expansion in June, with the au Jibun PMI rising to 50.4 from Mays 49.4. The services sector also saw steady growth, with the index nudging up to 51.5 from 51.0.