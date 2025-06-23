Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India receives one observation from USFDA following inspection at Telangana facility

Granules India receives one observation from USFDA following inspection at Telangana facility

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Granules India announced that its API Unit-I facility, located at Bonthapally Village, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, has received one observation in Form 483 from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the USFDA conducted the inspection from 16 June to 20 June 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with one observation.

The company stated that it will respond to this observation within the stipulated time frame.

The Bonthapally facility is one of the worlds largest single-site paracetamol API manufacturing plants by volume. Along with paracetamol APIs, the company has also established metformin and guaifenesin API manufacturing units at the same site.

The official announcement was made on 20 June 2025, after market hours.

Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs).

The companys consolidated net profit rose by 17.3% to Rs 152.03 crore, on a 2.4% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,196.82 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.31% to Rs 488.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suven Life Sciences Ltd Slides 3.06%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.34%

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure bags redevelopment project in Dadar, Mumbai

Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 2,000 cr in phase 1 of Barca@Godrej MSR project

Stock Alert: Lloyd Metals, CEAT, Waaree Renewable Tech, EMS, Interarch Building

Shares may open lower on negative global cues

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story