Granules India receives one observation from USFDA following inspection at Telangana facility

Granules India announced that its API Unit-I facility, located at Bonthapally Village, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, has received one observation in Form 483 from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the USFDA conducted the inspection from 16 June to 20 June 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with one observation.

The company stated that it will respond to this observation within the stipulated time frame.

The Bonthapally facility is one of the worlds largest single-site paracetamol API manufacturing plants by volume. Along with paracetamol APIs, the company has also established metformin and guaifenesin API manufacturing units at the same site.