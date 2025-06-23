Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suven Life Sciences Ltd Slides 3.06%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.34%

Suven Life Sciences Ltd Slides 3.06%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.34%

Suven Life Sciences Ltd has added 6% over last one month compared to 0.02% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX

Suven Life Sciences Ltd fell 3.06% today to trade at Rs 220. The BSE Healthcare index is down 1.34% to quote at 42505.21. The index is down 0.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd decreased 2.97% and Concord Biotech Ltd lost 2.72% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 15.59 % over last one year compared to the 5.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd has added 6% over last one month compared to 0.02% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 155 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 272 on 12 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 97.03 on 20 Jun 2024.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

