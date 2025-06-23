Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Lloyd Metals, CEAT, Waaree Renewable Tech, EMS, Interarch Building

Stock Alert: Lloyd Metals, CEAT, Waaree Renewable Tech, EMS, Interarch Building

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

ABFRL (Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail), Biocon, RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 23 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Lloyds Metals and Energy has announced the successful commissioning of two key infrastructure projects that mark a major leap in its operational capabilities and long-term growth strategy. The company has commissioned a 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) pellet plant at Konsari, Maharashtra, and an 85-kilometre iron ore slurry pipeline connecting its Hedri mine to the new plant.

ITCONS E-Solutions has secured an order worth Rs 2.19 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for the supply of 23 highly skilled manpower resources on a contractual basis.

Waaree Renewable Technologies informed that the value of its existing solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order has been revised upward by Rs 246.92 crore, bringing the total order value to Rs 1,480.40 crore. The order pertains to a 2,012.47 megawatt peak (MWp) ground-mounted solar PV project, and all existing terms and conditions of the original contract remain unchanged.

Atishay has received a work order worth Rs 59.22 lakh from the Alwar Central Cooperative Bank, under the Cooperative Department, Alwar, Rajasthan.

EMS has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for two major infrastructure contracts awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), with a combined estimated value of approximately Rs 202.85 crore.

Interarch Building Solutions has secured an order worth Rs 80 crore from Ather Energy for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems.

CEATs board is scheduled to meet on 25 June 2025 to consider raising funds via money market instruments or any other permissible mode of borrowing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

