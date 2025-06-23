Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon Infrastructure bags redevelopment project in Dadar, Mumbai

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure bags redevelopment project in Dadar, Mumbai

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure has executed Development Agreement to redevelop a residential project admeasuring about 31,000 Sq.Ft construction area Situated at Dadar/Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The development being undertaken will lead with estimated revenue of Rs.80 crore. This new development marks the group's entry into Dadar/Prabhadevi after successfully developing many gated communities location in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The project is expected to be launched in CY 2025.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

