Sensex drops 598 pts; FMCG shares slide

The domestic equity indices traded with substantial losses in the mid-afternoon trade as investors booked profits despite of optimism surrounding Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. Market sentiment remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells policy remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the day. The Nifty traded near 24,900 level.

FMCG shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 597.55 points or 0.73% to 81,403.16. The Nifty 50 index fell 187.35 points or 0.74% to 24,899.00.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.12%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 1,800 shares rose and 2,190 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.85% to 55,822. The index slipped 1.48% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.72%), ITC (down 1.62%), Nestle India (down 1.1%), United Breweries (down 0.90%) and Marico (down 0.87%), Britannia Industries (down 0.79%), Emami (down 0.74%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.66%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.27%) and United Spirits (down 0.22%). On the other hand, Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.11%), Dabur India (up 0.48%) and Varun Beverages (up 0.19%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.25% to 6.537 from the previous close of 6.525. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.5000 compared with its close of 87.2500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.16% to Rs 99,280. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 98.625. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.21% to 4.340. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement declined 12 cents or 0.08% to $67.59 a barrel.