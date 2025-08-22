Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex drops 598 pts; FMCG shares slide

Sensex drops 598 pts; FMCG shares slide

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial losses in the mid-afternoon trade as investors booked profits despite of optimism surrounding Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. Market sentiment remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells policy remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the day. The Nifty traded near 24,900 level.

FMCG shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 597.55 points or 0.73% to 81,403.16. The Nifty 50 index fell 187.35 points or 0.74% to 24,899.00.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.12%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 1,800 shares rose and 2,190 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.85% to 55,822. The index slipped 1.48% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.72%), ITC (down 1.62%), Nestle India (down 1.1%), United Breweries (down 0.90%) and Marico (down 0.87%), Britannia Industries (down 0.79%), Emami (down 0.74%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.66%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.27%) and United Spirits (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.11%), Dabur India (up 0.48%) and Varun Beverages (up 0.19%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.25% to 6.537 from the previous close of 6.525.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.5000 compared with its close of 87.2500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.16% to Rs 99,280.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 98.625.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.21% to 4.340.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement declined 12 cents or 0.08% to $67.59 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 0.40%. The companys material wholly owned unlisted subsidiary, Oriental Foundry (OFPL), has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 60 crore from the Ministry of Railways, Gov of India.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) advanced 2.96% after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 7.25 crore from the Dredging Corporation of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EUR/USD eases to 2-week low; German economy contracts 0.3% in Q2

WestBridge Capital to acquire 15% stake in Edelweiss Asset Management

Nifty slips below 24,950 mark; European mrkt opens lower

Oriental Rail Infra rises after arm secures Rs 60-cr order from Ministry of Railways

Ircon International receives LoA for project worth Rs 510 cr

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story