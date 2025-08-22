WestBridge Capital to acquire 15% stake in Edelweiss Asset Management

For a consideration of Rs 450 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL) announced that WestBridge Capital is acquiring a 15% stake for a consideration of Rs 450 crore in Edelweiss Asset Management (the Asset Manager of Edelweiss Mutual Fund).

Edelweiss Mutual Fund (Edelweiss MF) is one of the key businesses for EFSL and currently manages Rs 72,600 crore of Equity AUM which has grown by 53% over the last 5 years. Edelweiss MF had a Profit after tax of Rs 53 crore for FY25. The current transaction values the business at 57x P/E which aligns with industry benchmarks of 30x to 60x. This transaction is beneficial for all stakeholders and comes at an opportune time for Edelweiss MF as it now shifts into next phase of growth. For EFSL, this transaction underscores the objective of value creation and value unlock journey in the MF business; for Edelweiss MF, it strengthens the growth trajectory and the path to being an institutionalised independent business; and for WestBridge, it marks a strategic entry into a high-growth, well-governed MF business with proven leadership and scale potential.

Edelweiss MF, one of India's fastest-growing AMCs, has reached a total AUM of Rs 1,52,200 crore as of June 30, 2025, reflecting a 44% CAGR over the last five years. Edelweiss MF reported PAT of Rs 28 crore for the first quarter of FY26 demonstrating a strong momentum and improved operating leverage. Over a 10-year period, Edelweiss MF has moved from the 36th to the 13th position in the industry a clear indicator of its transformation into a credible, scaled, and competitive player in the Indian mutual fund landscape. WestBridge Capital is a global investment firm with over $7 billion in assets under management. For over two decades, WestBridge has partnered with transformative entrepreneurs at every stage across both private and public markets. It has earned a reputation for scaling businesses by actively engaging through board participation, governance support and hands-on partnerships that can span decades, by virtue of its long-term investment approach.