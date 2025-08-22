Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD eases to 2-week low; German economy contracts 0.3% in Q2

EUR/USD eases to 2-week low; German economy contracts 0.3% in Q2

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
EURUSD lost traction and dropped to a two-week low tracking dollar gains abroad. The dollar index is ramping up gains on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powells speech later today at Jackson Hole for further clarity on Feds interest rate stance. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.64, up 0.13% on the day and at a two and half week high. Meanwhile, EURUSD is down 0.12% at $1.1613. Data from Eurozone docket showed Germanys economy contracted 0.3% qoq in Q2 2025, sharper than the preliminary estimate of a 0.1% drop and reversing the 0.3% growth seen in the previous period. On the NSE, EURINR futures are down 0.12% at 101.60.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

