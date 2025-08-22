Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ircon International receives LoA for project worth Rs 510 cr

Ircon International receives LoA for project worth Rs 510 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
From Meghalaya Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation

Ircon International has been awarded with Letter of Award for the project floated by Meghalaya Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation , Shillong, Meghalaya.

The project entails the construction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools at Eight different locations in the state of Meghalaya on Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, Package-II.

The contract is valued at Rs 510.46 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

