Ircon International receives LoA for project worth Rs 510 cr

From Meghalaya Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation

Ircon International has been awarded with Letter of Award for the project floated by Meghalaya Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation , Shillong, Meghalaya.

The project entails the construction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools at Eight different locations in the state of Meghalaya on Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, Package-II.

The contract is valued at Rs 510.46 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News