Nifty slips below 24,950 mark; European mrkt opens lower

The headline equity indices traded with significant losses in the afternoon trade as investors booked profits despite of optimism surrounding Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. Market sentiment remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells policy remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the day. Nifty slipped below 24,950 mark.

Metal, private bank and oil & gas shares declined while media and pharma stocks advanced.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 490.75 points or 0.60% to 81,509.71. The Nifty 50 index fell 147.05 points or 0.59% to 24,936.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 1,753 shares rose and 2,194 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Bharat Electronics (BEL) (up 0.91%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.74%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.51%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 0.40%) and Eternal (up .26%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Grasim Industries (down 2.17%), Asian Paints (down 2.05%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.98%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.79%) and Hero Motocorp (down 1.76%) were the major Nifty50 Losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) surged 3.66% after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 7.25 crore from the Dredging Corporation of India. The contract involves dredging approximately 64,358 cubic meters of material over a period of four months in the port dock areas of Paradip Port, excluding the monsoon season.

PTC Industries added 2.81% after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 110-crore order from BrahMos Aerospace for the supply of critical titanium castings. Ceinsys Tech rose 0.68% after the company announced it has secured a service order from Adani Infra (India). The order, valued at Rs 2.24 crore, is for the implementation of a common data environment setup in the energy engineering cluster, covering nine businesses, and the Cement business. It also includes hypercare support for a period of nine months. R Systems International surged 8.23% after the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Novigo Solutions, strengthening its product engineering and full-stack agentic-AI capabilities.

Hikal rose 0.59% after the company announced that it has received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Jigani facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Global Markets: Most European markets opened lower as traders digest details of EU-U.S. trade deal In an agreement reached last month, the EU said it would spend $750 billion on U.S. energy and invest a minimum of $600 billion in the United States in exchange, blanket tariffs on its goods were set at 15% instead of the 30% rate threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. Most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher Friday as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells speech at the central banks annual economic symposium, which could offer clues into the path of interest rates.

Japans core inflation rate cooled to 3.1% in July, declining from 3.3% the month before as rice inflation continued to ease. Overnight stateside, stocks fell broadly Thursday, with the S&P 500 sliding for the fifth day in a row. The broad-market index shed 0.4% and closed at 6,370.17, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.34% and settled at 21,100.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.81 points, or 0.34%, ending at 44,785.50. U.S. business activity picked up pace in August, led by a resurgent manufacturing sector that saw the strongest growth in orders in 18 months, a purchasing managers survey showed on Thursday. S&P Global's flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, increased to 55.4 this month, the highest level since December, from 55.1 in July. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the private sector.